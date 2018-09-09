Tag Archives: fr. paul of moll

A 19th century Benedictine Mystic: Some Anecdotes and Sayings (Pt. 2)

SOME ANECDOTES FROM THE LIFE OF FR. PAUL OF MOLL (d. Feb 24, 1896)

Even the Saints have Imperfections
Someone complained to Father Paul about an ecstatic. ‘Then do not believe,’ he said, ‘that these saintly souls have no faults. No saint in this world is exempt from faults.’

A Vision of Jesus in the Most Blessed Sacrament
“One day while I knelt in adoration before the Most Holy Sacrament exposed, I saw Jesus standing before me. He wore a white garment and was of dazzling beauty.” – Fr. Paul of Moll

Simultaneous Novenas
Father Paul advised a countryman to make a novena to St. Benedict. ‘I shall have to wait a few days,’ he replied, ‘for I have commenced a novena to St. Joseph.’
‘Nothing prevents you from making the two novenas at the same time; in Heaven, there is no jealousy among the saints.’

Two Places in Heaven
In the confessional, an ecstatic said to Father Paul that in a dream she had seen the Rev. Father’s soul carried to Heaven by angels and there placed near the choir of angels. He replied simply, ‘Yes indeed, my place is there.’
Then he asked, ‘Do you know your place in Heaven?’
‘No.’
‘Well, I know it.’  (“We may here remark that other ecstatics of our country [Belgium] likewise say that the Rev. Father Paul has a high place in Heaven, and that he is a very powerful protector. But the Church alone has the authority to confirm these assertions.”)

A Miracle Worker – Not in Life, but in Death
To an ecstatic Father Paul said, ‘You will not work any miracles during your life-time, but you will after your death.’

Devotion to the Nine Choirs of Angels 
“A very pious young girl was saying the Rosary in our church, in honor of the nine choirs of angels. I saw above her head nine silver strings which continually moved up and down. This symbolized the joy felt by the angels of the nine choirs at the homage which was paid to them.” – Fr. Paul of Moll (“Father Paul loved to propagate this devotion to the nine choirs of angels.”)

The Evil of Scandal
A Woman in Antwerp who sold liberal papers, being threatened with total blindness, went to Termonde to ask Father Paul to cure her. He replied, ‘You cannot be cured, because you sell bad papers.’

A Visit from Our Lady; Abandoned Souls in Purgatory; A Father in Heaven
“At a visit to Father Paul, in 1895, he said to me, ‘If I were to tell you something, would you believe me?’
‘Yes, Father.’
‘The Blessed Virgin appeared to me, and before disappearing she placed her hand upon my shoulder.'”

He also said to me, ‘There are souls in the fire of Purgatory who ask your prayers for their deliverance. You knew these persons well, and now they are forgotten by their children.’

He also told me that my father is in Heaven.” – From a young lady of Heusden (Ghent)

SOME SAYINGS OF FR. PAUL OF MOLL

It is Not Always Enough to Pray for Oneself (A Good Reason to Invoke the Saints!)
“In order to be heard, it is not only always sufficient only to pray oneself: one should also ask the prayers of others.” (The same was revealed to St. Gertrude the Great)

“It is written (Job 5:1): ‘Call . . . if there be any that will answer thee, and turn to some of the saints.’ … Therefore when we wish to pray to God, we should turn to the saints, that they may pray to God for us… Further, the saints who are in heaven are more acceptable to God than those who are on the way.”
– St. Thomas Aquinas

Novenas in the Morning
“It is better to make novenas in the morning than in the evening.”

Different Rewards in Heaven: To Each According to His Works
“It is wrong to imagine Heaven as a place whose inhabitants enjoy the same happiness. Heaven is a dwelling place where every work of charity, ‘werk van liefde,’ enjoys an eternal recompense.”

‘Dash Thy Little Ones Against the Rock’ (Ps. 136:9)
“When a demon suggests a bad thought, it is easy to resist the temptation; but if one does not immediately repel it, a second demon comes at once to help the first. Afterwards, in proportion as resistance is delayed, still other demons come and combine their efforts, and when one has to battle against seven devils all at once, it is very difficult not to succumb.”

[This Psalm verse, understood in its spiritual sense, is often explained thus by the Fathers: When we encounter evil thoughts and temptations, we are to take them captive while they are still young, and we are to dash them against the Rock, Christ.]

SOME EXCERPTS FROM THE LETTERS OF FR. PAUL OF MOLL

Love: An Everlasting Treasure
“I wish you an ardent love for God: it is the richest and most beautiful treasure you can wish or desire. All other treasures will disappear like smoke; but the treasure of love shall remain forever in Heaven.”

Love: The Bond of Perfection
“A sigh of love for God is worth more than a whole year of penance.” (i.e. penance performed habitually or in our own will).

God Loves the Children of Mary
“Mary being truly our Mother, how could God love our Mother so much without loving her children?”

Look Upon Christ, Not Your Miseries
“No matter how miserable he may be, provided he is no longer in the state of mortal sin, God loves him with an incomprehensible love.”

Source: ‘Father Paul of Moll: A Flemish Benedictine and Wonderworker of the Nineteenth Century, 1824 – 1896,’ by Edward Van Speybrouck (2nd ed., Benedictine Convent, Clyde, MO, 1914)

“Ask of me whatever you desire, and it will be procured for you.
And continue to ask, for when I am in Heaven,
my power will be greater.”
– Fr. Paul of Moll to a friend

A 19th Century Benedictine Mystic: Some Anecdotes and Sayings (Pt. 1)

“One sigh of love is of more value than the whole world…”

SOME ANECDOTES FROM THE LIFE OF FR. PAUL OF MOLL (d. Feb 24, 1896)

Reader of Souls
In the confessional, Father Paul said to a servant girl from Thielt at the very beginning, ‘I know everything that you are going to confess, but, nevertheless, you have to tell it yourself.’

‘… shew thyself to the priest.’ (Mt. 8:4)

God Greatly Rewards Every Act of Love
Very early one morning, Father Paul, seeing a peasant who had come a long distance through a terrific snowstorm, to hear Mass in the church at Steenbrugge, said to him: ‘If you could see the immense merits which your courage has procured for you, you would be astonished, and you might yet increase them in a measure incredible, by saying: All for the love of Jesus.’

The Priest Acts ‘in persona Christi
As an ecstatic was making her confession to Father Paul, he interrupted her, saying, ‘Do you not see our Lord?’
‘No.’
‘But I see Him: He is at your side.’

The Power of a Just Soul’s Prayer
About the year 1888, Father Paul said to a person at Watervliet that God had decided to punish the whole world with terrible chastisements; but that finally He had spared mankind, in answer to the prayers and penances of one single religious. Father Paul did not tell the name of this religious.’

[The same is said of St. Vincent Ferrer.]

An Affectionate Blessing from the Mother of God
“One evening, in 1895, after our spiritual exercises, I was walking through the cloister in the abbey, reciting, according to my custom, three Hail Marys in honor of Our Lady to obtain her maternal blessing, when all at once I saw this good Mother clothed in a robe of dazzling white. She approached and made a little cross with her thumb on my forehead. The emotion which I felt is indescribable, and if the apparition had lasted two minutes longer, Father Paul would be no more of this world; for I would not have been able to support this brilliancy any longer.” – Fr. Paul of Moll, speaking to a person of Thielt (after which the saintly priest “fell into an ecstasy which lasted about five minutes.”)

SOME SAYINGS OF FR. PAUL OF MOLL

Mary: Living Tabernacle the Word
“From the time of the Ascension of Our Lord, the most Blessed Virgin communicated every day, and by a special privilege, the Host remained intact within her up to the moment of the next Communion, so that Mary always guarded, in her interior, the Humanity and Divinity of Jesus Christ, and thus was able to keep up a continual conversation with her Divine Son.”

[These words agree with the revelations of St. Veronica Giuliani and Bl. Mary Magdalen Martinengo]

The Body of St. Joseph
“In an ecstasy, a saint has seen the body of St. Joseph preserved intact in a tomb, the site of which is yet unknown. The more the glorious Spouse of the most Blessed Virgin is honored, the sooner will the finding of his body take place, which will be a day of great joy for the Church.”

Saints are Always in the Making
“At the time when the Church is most persecuted, God raises up in the world the greatest number of saints.”

The Three Masses of Christmas
“During the consecration of the three Masses on Christmas I obtain everything I asked for.”

SOME EXCERPTS FROM THE LETTERS OF FR. PAUL OF MOLL

God is Infinitely Lovable
“God being infinite love, we can always love Him more and more.”

God is Not Outdone in Generosity
He pays us back in tenfold love, the love which we have for Him.”

Humility: The Key to True Greatness
“Humility renders men great in the eyes of God.”

Do All for the Love and Glory of God
“Before eating, sleeping, opening or closing a door, or any other action, always have the intention of doing all for the love of Jesus. In this way you will continually reap a rich harvest for Heaven.”

‘Therefore, whether you eat or drink, or whatsoever else you do, do all to the glory of God.’ (1 Cor. 10:31)


Source: ‘Father Paul of Moll: A Flemish Benedictine and Wonderworker of the Nineteenth Century, 1824 – 1896,’ by Edward Van Speybrouck (2nd ed., Benedictine Convent, Clyde, MO, 1914)

Why You Should Love St. Joseph

“I wish that every day you offer special prayers to My mother and St. Joseph, My most sweet guardian.”

– Jesus to St. Margaret Mary

If we exclude Our Lord, it can hardly be disputed that Mary, the Immaculate Conception, is the greatest Saint in Paradise.

After Our Lady, we have St. Joseph. [This, at least, is the contention of many holy and learned individuals.]

“I wish I could persuade everyone to be devoted to this glorious saint,” said St. Teresa of Avila, “for I have great experience of the blessings which he can obtain from God.” She goes on to say that she has never known anyone who was devoted to this humble Saint, who did not advance noticeably in virtue. Ask for his intercession and he will help you! His love and protection for the Mystical Body of Christ is immense!

Some Revelations About St. Joseph

“Benigne wishes to know the excellences of St. Joseph; let her know, then, that he is seated in Heaven near his Spouse, my blessed Mother, in one of the highest places; that the whole Trinity regards him, treats him, and glorifies him as the foster father of My Sacred Humanity, and that we readily grant all that is asked of us in his name and by his intercession.”

– Jesus to S.G. Sr. Jeanne Benigne Gojos

“The whole human race has much undervalued the privileges and prerogatives conceded to my blessed spouse and they know not what his intercession with God is able to do. I assure thee, my dearest, that he is one of the greatly favored personages in the divine presence and has immense power to stay the arms of divine vengeance.”

– Our Lady to Ven. Mary of Agreda

“In an ecstasy, a saint has seen the body of St. Joseph preserved intact in a tomb, the site of which is yet unknown. The more the glorious Spouse of the most Blessed Virgin is honored, the sooner will the finding of his body take place, which will be a day of great joy for the Church.”

– S.G. Fr. Paul of Moll

“What you request shall be granted.”

– Almighty God to St. Joseph*

[*According to Maria Cecilia Baij, O.S.B., these words were addressed to St. Joseph in response to his many requests for the conversion of a hardened sinner, while he was on earth]

“You must see to it that you continually increase your love and devotion to this great Saint. In all your necessities, you must avail yourself of his protection, under all circumstances you must encourage as many people as possible toward this devotion . . . for indeed, whatever my devoted spouse requests in Heaven, the Almighty God will grant on Earth.”

– Our Lady to Ven. Mary of Agreda

“… at the name of St. Joseph, the spouse of the Virgin Mother, all the saints made a profound inclination to him, testifying, by the serenity and sweetness of their looks, that they rejoiced with him for his exalted dignity.”

– A Vision Granted to St. Gertrude

Some Prayers of St. Joseph

The following prayers are taken from ‘The Life of Saint Joseph as manifested by Our Lord, Jesus Christ to Maraia Cecilia Baij, O.S.B.’

According to this privileged soul, St. Joseph addressed these prayers to Almighty God while he was on earth:

“See, oh my God, I am all Yours! There is nothing that can separate me from You. I have nothing but You. You are my entire inheritance, my only support. You are my consolation, my entire good. From you alone do I expect help and strength. I desire nothing besides You. I reject all that the world has to offer me. Gladly do I choose poverty, humiliation, suffering, for by them I will please You, Who are my Lord and my God, and therefore, possess complete dominion over me.” (p. 52)

“My God, afflict me with tribulations and chastisements; I am prepared to suffer anything, if only You shall no longer be offended or displeased!” (p. 67)

“May Your almighty arm uphold me! I place myself entirely into Your loving, Fatherly arms.”

– St. Joseph (p. 47)

Daily Revelation and Reflection: The Love of God (#5)

“I desire you not to abandon these three souls, those of your husband and your two children, because I wish them to be saved by your means.”

– Jesus to Bl. Elizabeth Canori–Mora

We should not be anxious over the thought of the “fate” of our loved ones. God loves them more than we do. We only love them because God gives us a share in His love for them. Rather than worry about what we cannot change, we should do what we can to obtain grace for them. The greatest means at our disposal are:

  1. Prayer
  2. Holiness (intimate union with God)
  3. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass

“It is by love that one can overcome Almighty God; He is so sensitive to love that He can refuse us nothing.” (Fr. Paul of Moll). The Mass is LOVE.

‘… I am the God who becomes all for you in all things – in a word, all things that a loving soul can desire… And if she devotes herself to the good pleasure of My heart, I feel it necessary to conform Myself to the desire of hers.’

– Jesus to St. Gertrude

A Beautiful Revelation For Every Christian (Pt. 2)

“I am perfect love, for all the things which I have done from eternity, I did out of love; and, whatsoever I do or shall do in the future, likewise proceeds and will proceed from My love. My love for man is now as great and incomprehensible as it was at the time of My Passion, when, out of exceeding love, I delivered all the elect by My death. And, if it were possible for Me to die as many times as there are souls in Hell, I would with most prompt will and most perfect charity give up My Body, and would endure for each soul the same Passion and Death that I endured for all.”

– Jesus to St. Bridget

The holy Benedictine, Fr. Paul of Moll, was often lost in ecstasy when he spoke about the love of God, to the extent that he would sometimes be raised off the ground for ten minutes or so; his face often radiated with an indescribable brightness, and an aureole surrounded his head. This holy priest knew well the love of God, which can bestow on us no greater blessing than transforming us into saints; the saints are partakers in the divine nature (2 Peter 1:4) to a remarkable degree, and for all eternity the Heavenly Father will be glorified by them to the degree that they resemble His Son. If we were to consider, even infrequently, the infinite desire that God has for our salvation, we would better be able to appreciate the value and purpose of trials, sufferings and temptations of all sorts. The cross is truly a blessing beyond compare. Sr. Jeanne Benigne Gojos, the holy lay-sister of the Visitation Order, was accustomed to adoring the holy will of God in all things. With God’s grace, we can do the same. 

If we truly desire to please Jesus and to save our souls, as well as many others, we must ask daily for the gift of divine love. This is a treasure beyond compare; It alone can transform this fallen world.

Deo Gratias!

A Remedy For Sadness!

“Were anyone to ask me how a sad soul may be delivered from interior suffering, I would answer by an example. There was a servant of God, a friend of the Eternal Wisdom, who, in the beginning of his conversion, was subject to deep fits of melancholy; not only did he lose all relish for reading and prayer, but he found it impossible to work. One day, as he sat in his chamber, abandoned to dejection, he heard an interior voice, which said to him:

Why remain thus, sad and doing nothing? Why be consumed and wasted in the anguish of melancholy? Take courage, arise, do violence to thyself, meditate on My Passion and cruel sufferings, and thou wilt overcome thy grief.’

The servant of God obeyed; meditation on the Passion of Jesus Christ banished his sadness, and by continuing in this holy exercise, he cured his soul, and was nevermore subject to melancholy.” – Bl. Henry Suso

“I am not a little pleased with those who honour the image of My crucifixion very devoutly… “

– Jesus to St. Gertrude

(In other words, Jesus is very pleased with this pious practice! According to St. Alphonsus, all the saints had a great devotion to Jesus Crucified, and they meditated frequently on His Passion.)

“The Cross is the way to Paradise, but only when it is borne willingly.”

– St. Paul of the Cross

“Life is a struggle, and the best remedy for it is to do everything for the love of God, and to endure everything for the love of Jesus.”

– Fr. Paul of Moll

“Suffering + Love = Joy”

-St. Maximilian Kolbe

Devotion To Mary: A Promise Given To St. Bridget

St. Alphonsus Liguori remarks: Very precious are the graces which Jesus Christ has promised to those who are devoted to the name of Mary, as He Himself, speaking to his holy mother, gave St. Bridget [of Sweden] to understand, revealing to her that whoever will invoke the name of Mary with confidence and a purpose of amendment, shall receive three special graces: namely,

(1) a perfect contrition for his sins,

(2) the grace to make satisfaction for them and strength to obtain perfection, and…

(3) the glory of paradise;

for as the divine Saviour added: “Thy words are so sweet and dear to Me, oh My mother, that I cannot refuse thee what thou dost ask.” (Taken from ‘The Glories of Mary)

Why Practice Devotion To Our Lady?

Some of us may doubt that the intercession of Our Lady is necessary or beneficial. The following words are for you especially, but not exclusively.

Here are three reasons to devote ourselves to Our Lady:
1. Scripture advises us to.
2. The Saints did, and they advise us to.
3. The Catholic Church, “the pillar and ground of the truth”, advises us to.

“Perhaps the saints and the Catholic Church practise devotion to Mary, but nowhere in Scripture are we told to pray to Mary.” If this is your way of thinking, please read on, dear friend.

The Saints frequently said things like, “He who has not recourse to thee, oh Lady, will not reach Paradise.” (St. Bonaventure) Conversely (and this is most consoling),

“… it is impossible that he should be condemned who recommends himself to the Virgin, and is regarded by her with affection.”

(St. Alphonsus)

To ensure that we are regarded by Our dear Mother, Mary, with affection, let us follow the counsel she gave to St. Bridget:

“Daughter, if you wish to bind me to you, love my Son.”

Now, as St. Alphonsus reminds us, devotion to Mary is “necessary… not indeed absolutely, but morally.” There was a time when words such as these greatly confused me. “Where does that idea come from?” I thought. I assure you that it took some time to find sufficient answers to these questions, but the point is, I did: the answers are out there. Here is a very helpful resource:
http://www.ewtn.com/library/mary/maryinsc.htm (Unless we have read much Catholic doctrine regarding Mary, including the writings of the saints and Church Fathers, we should remain humble and keep quiet if we feel inclined to object when honour is given to the Mother of God).

The words of the Saints and the Church should never be taken lightly; we have a moral obligation to seek the truth, and it would be the height of folly to assume that the Church and its fine fruits (the Saints) had no reason to believe in doctrines like the Immaculate Conception; especially when the Catholic Church possesses Truth itself in her tabernacles! Yes, for Our Risen Lord dwells substantially in the Sacred Host! Deo gratias!

Mary in the Old Testament?

Many Old Testament passages clearly refer to Mary, such as Genesis 3:5. There are other significant passages that are lesser known, and it is these (well, some of these… there are many) that I would like to share (accompanied by words from ‘The Glories of Mary’ by St. Alphonsus). A basic understanding of typology and mystical theology will go a long way in helping us see the profound truth of these passages:

“Thy belly is as a heap of wheat, set about with lilies.” (Song of Solomon 7:2)

“St. Ambrose explains this and says: Although in the pure womb of Mary there was only one grain of wheat, which was Jesus Christ, yet it is called a heap of grain, because in that one grain were contained all the elect, of whom Mary was to be the mother.”

“The hairs of thy head as the purple of the king bound in the channel.” (Song of Solomon 7:5)

“Ailgrin, explaining this passage of the Canticles, says: These hairs of Mary were her continual thoughts of the passion of Jesus, which kept always before her eyes the blood which was one day to flow from his wounds. Thy mind, oh Mary, and thy thoughts tinged in the blood of the passion of our Lord, were always moved with sorrow as if they actually saw the blood flowing from his wounds. Thus her Son himself was that arrow in the heart of Mary, who, the more worthy of love he showed himself to her, always wounded her more with the sorrowful thought that she should lose him by so cruel a death.”

“She preventeth them that covet her, so that she first showeth herself unto them.” (Wisdom 6:14)

“So great is the love, says Richard of St. Laurence, which this good mother bears us, that when she perceives our necessities, she comes to relieve them. She hastens before she is invoked… These words of wisdom, St. Anselm applies to Mary, and says that she anticipates those who desire her protection. By this we are to understand, that she obtains many graces from God for us before we ask them from her.” 

“Now all good things came to me together with her.” (Wisdom 7:11)

“Justly, then, does St. Antoninus apply to Mary that passage of wisdom… Since Mary is the mother of God and the dispenser of all good, the world may truly say, and especially those in the world who are devoted to this queen, that, together with devotion to Mary, they have obtained every good thing.”

“A garden enclosed, a fountain sealed up.” (Song of Solomon 4:12)

“The Holy Spirit signifies the same thing, when he called this his spouse: Mary, says St. Jerome, was properly this enclosed garden and sealed fountain; for the enemies never entered to harm her, but she was always uninjured, remaining holy in soul and body. And in like manner St. Bernard said, addressing the blessed Virgin: Thou art an enclosed garden, where the sinner’s hand never entered to rob it of its flowers.”

“The foundations thereof are in the holy mountains; the Lord loveth the gates of Sion above all the tabernacles of Jacob. . . This man is born in her, and the Highest himself hath founded her.” (Psalm 87:1, 5)

“We know that this divine spouse loved Mary more than all the other saints and angels united, as Father Suarez, St. Lawrence Justinian, and others affirm. He loved her from the beginning, and exalted her in sanctity above all creatures, as David expresses it: All which words signify that Mary was holy from her conception. The same thing is signified by what the Holy Spirit himself says in another place:

“Many daughters have gathered together riches; thou hast surpassed them all.” (Proverbs 31:29)

“If Mary has surpassed all in the riches of grace, she then possessed original justice, as Adam and the angels had it…”

“There are young maidens without number: one is my dove, my perfect one (the Hebrew reads, my uncorrupted, my immaculate); she is the only one of her mother.” (Song of Solomon 6:8) 

“All just souls are children of divine grace; but among these, Mary was the Dove without the bitter gall of sin, the Perfect One without the stain of original sin, the one conceived in grace.”

“Man finds his greatest consolation in faithfully keeping the commandments of God and the holy Church, and in having a great devotion to Mary.”

– Fr. Paul of Moll

 

Spiritual Wisdom From A Saintly Priest: Words On Suffering, Heaven, Prayer, The Infinite Love Of God.

Very few have heard of Fr. Paul of Moll (1824- 1896). What a sad fact. This Benedictine “wonder-worker” was known for his remarkable holiness, wisdom, spiritual gifts, and most importantly- his profound love of God, which becomes apparent when one reads his letters, for example.

Fr. Paul possessed many spiritual gifts, which he used to edify, instruct, and inspire others. These gifts include prophecy, healing, the reading of souls, bilocation, visions, and other remarkable gifts, similar to St. Padre Pio and many other great Saints of the Catholic Church.

Words of Fr. Paul of Moll

Here are some words of this holy priest; they cannot fail to have a profound impact on our lives if we take the time to reflect on them:

“Imagine all the love of one hundred thousand mothers for their children. It is nothing in comparison with the infinite love of God.”

“Life is a struggle, and the best remedy for it is to do everything for the love of God, and to endure everything for the love of Jesus.”

“Before eating, sleeping, opening or closing a door or any other action, always have the intention of doing all for the love of Jesus. In this way you will continually reap a rich harvest for heaven.” (cf. 1 Cor. 10:31)

“The perfections of God are infinite. In Heaven the saints will see the divine perfections succeed each other without ceasing: every moment a new perfection will be revealed to them, and so it will be through all eternity.”

“It is by love that one can overcome Almighty God; He is so sensitive to love that He can refuse us nothing.”

“When I distribute Holy Communion,” Father Paul said, “it is the Infant Jesus in person that I see in the Host.”

“If you wish to have an idea of the love with which He loves man, see with what love God loves Mary.” (This quote should console anyone who suffers at the foot of the Cross)

“God is infinitely good and wise. He shows His goodness towards you by sending you crosses. The more bitter your pains, the more meritorious they are. Every cross is a blessing from Heaven, a blessing which surpasses all the suffering of the world. If one were able to understand the full value of crosses, it would be a terrible torment to be deprived of them.”

A young girl inquired if the misfortunes that befell her family were divine punishments. “No,” replied Father Paul, “they are trials which the good God sends in order to make you a little more like Him.” Thereupon the girl asked what would come of her. “An angel in Heaven,” he said.

“Every sigh of love, every desire of love is a new opening of your heart, allowing the love of God to penetrate.”

“What can there be more agreeable to the Heart of the infinite love of God than to pray for the conversion of those who are in a state of mortal sin? To be a child of love, is to sacrifice oneself to the love of God for the conversion of sinners.”

“If one could understand the value of an act of love for God in suffering, one would experience the greatest grief at being obliged to pass a single moment without being able to make this meritorious act. Happy is he who, in suffering, makes acts of love!”

And one of my all-time favourite quotes:

 “If it were permitted to one of the elect to live again in this world, he would submit with joy to all the sufferings that men have ever endured here below, in order to add to his merits that which he would acquire by the recital of one Ave Maria.”

Fr. Paul of Moll, pray for us!

 